Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Screengrab from the video produced by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong elites and celebrities come together in patriotic anthem video for the People’s Republic of China’s 70th anniversary

  • The 200-strong cast, featuring figures from business, politics, entertainment and sport, gathered at Golden Bauhinia Square for the recording
Topic |   Chinese national anthem
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:00am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Screengrab from the video produced by the Committee of Youth Activities in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.