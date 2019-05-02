Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Executive Council member Ronny Tong says the discussion should centre on how to introduce more safeguards to the bill. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Pro-establishment lawmakers urge Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to back down on controversial extradition bill while adviser says safeguards can be added to ease public concerns

  • Executive Council member Ronny Tong says it is feasible for the government to spell out clearly that fugitives will only be transferred to jurisdictions where they will get a fair trial
  • Michael Tien becomes first pro-government lawmaker to write to Lam demanding the bill be scrapped
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:31pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Executive Council member Ronny Tong says the discussion should centre on how to introduce more safeguards to the bill. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.