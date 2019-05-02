Executive Council member Ronny Tong says the discussion should centre on how to introduce more safeguards to the bill. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Pro-establishment lawmakers urge Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to back down on controversial extradition bill while adviser says safeguards can be added to ease public concerns
- Executive Council member Ronny Tong says it is feasible for the government to spell out clearly that fugitives will only be transferred to jurisdictions where they will get a fair trial
- Michael Tien becomes first pro-government lawmaker to write to Lam demanding the bill be scrapped
