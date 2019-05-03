Chan Tong-kai, who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan lukewarm on Hong Kong’s proposal of conditional talks over extradition of murder suspect
- Taipei says Hong Kong has long disregarded its appeals for help in extraditing Chan Tong-kai, who is wanted on the self-ruled island for murdering his girlfriend
- The Security Bureau says there were no preconditions attached to the meeting
