Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chan Tong-kai, who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Taiwan lukewarm on Hong Kong’s proposal of conditional talks over extradition of murder suspect

  • Taipei says Hong Kong has long disregarded its appeals for help in extraditing Chan Tong-kai, who is wanted on the self-ruled island for murdering his girlfriend
  • The Security Bureau says there were no preconditions attached to the meeting
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Naomi Ng

Naomi Ng  

Published: 1:08pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14pm, 3 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai, who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.