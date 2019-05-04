Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Claudia Mo (right) argues with Starry Lee Wai-king (left) during a Legco meeting on the extradition bill. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Lawmakers expect further chaos over Hong Kong extradition bill after pro-Beijing camp’s bid to unseat opposition member ruled non-binding

  • Pro-establishment lawmakers expected to approve motion at House Committee special meeting to issue guidelines to oust Democratic Party’s James To
  • Legislative Council’s legal advisers warn guidelines will not be binding, allowing the pan-democrats to continue filibustering the process
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 7:45am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 8:25am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Claudia Mo (right) argues with Starry Lee Wai-king (left) during a Legco meeting on the extradition bill. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Opposition lawmakers protest during a meeting on the extradition bill at the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Legal adviser to Hong Kong’s legislature questions why mainland China is not excluded from controversial extradition bill

  • Both Legislative Council’s legal division and prominent scholar Albert Chen raise doubts on amendment ahead of a key meeting among lawmakers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 10:37pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 3:07am, 4 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Opposition lawmakers protest during a meeting on the extradition bill at the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.