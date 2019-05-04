Claudia Mo (right) argues with Starry Lee Wai-king (left) during a Legco meeting on the extradition bill. Photo: Nora Tam
Lawmakers expect further chaos over Hong Kong extradition bill after pro-Beijing camp’s bid to unseat opposition member ruled non-binding
- Pro-establishment lawmakers expected to approve motion at House Committee special meeting to issue guidelines to oust Democratic Party’s James To
- Legislative Council’s legal advisers warn guidelines will not be binding, allowing the pan-democrats to continue filibustering the process
Opposition lawmakers protest during a meeting on the extradition bill at the Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Legal adviser to Hong Kong’s legislature questions why mainland China is not excluded from controversial extradition bill
- Both Legislative Council’s legal division and prominent scholar Albert Chen raise doubts on amendment ahead of a key meeting among lawmakers
