Former chief secretary David Akers-Jones pictured in January 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Food supplies, soccer and new towns: Hong Kong’s former chief secretary David Akers-Jones looks back at six decades in his adopted home
- Unlike many other British colonial officials, Akers-Jones and his late wife continued to live in the city after his retirement from government in 1987
- A long-time Sinophile, his closeness to China led to him being called a traitor in the British media in the 1990s
Martin Lee helped found the United Democrats of Hong Kong in 1990, which became the Democratic Party four years later. Photo Edward Wong
‘Democracy will come to China’ one day, says veteran Hong Kong pan-democrat Martin Lee
- The founder of the Democratic Party has never given up on his hopes for Hong Kong and China despite setbacks along the way
- Lee has crossed swords many times with the Communist Party but their relationship has not always been acrimonious
