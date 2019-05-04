Channels

Starry Lee (left) is surrounded by lawmakers as the House Committee meets on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Row over controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong rumbles on as pro-establishment lawmakers bid to remove rival from heading committee

  • Legal scholar Albert Chen has given in to public pressure on bill, says Executive Council member Ronny Tong
  • Lawmakers pass motion to issue guidelines on removing pan-democrat James To from presiding over bills committee
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 7:21pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:42pm, 4 May, 2019

Starry Lee (left) is surrounded by lawmakers as the House Committee meets on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
