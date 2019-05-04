Starry Lee (left) is surrounded by lawmakers as the House Committee meets on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Row over controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong rumbles on as pro-establishment lawmakers bid to remove rival from heading committee
- Legal scholar Albert Chen has given in to public pressure on bill, says Executive Council member Ronny Tong
- Lawmakers pass motion to issue guidelines on removing pan-democrat James To from presiding over bills committee
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Starry Lee (left) is surrounded by lawmakers as the House Committee meets on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong