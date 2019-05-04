Kurt Tong, the US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, at a conference in Admiralty in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
US Consul General Kurt Tong questions Hong Kong government over extradition bill and Financial Times journalist Victor Mallet breaks his silence
- Diplomat says government should stop ‘focusing on the past’
- Mallet recounts visa experience and warns of ‘erosion of freedoms’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Kurt Tong, the US consul general to Hong Kong and Macau, at a conference in Admiralty in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong