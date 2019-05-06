Guangdong police hand over three suspects in a 2018 robbery case to Hong Kong police at Huanggang port. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong Security Bureau under fire from lawmakers for not revealing public feedback on controversial extradition bill
- Bureau says two-thirds of public submissions were in favour of bill
- But lawmakers and the press want all feedback made public
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
