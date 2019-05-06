Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

James To (centre) presides over the bills committee meetings but there is a push on to have him removed. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers warn of legal action over controversial extradition bill

  • Pan-democrats say Legco secretariat has been turned into ‘political goons’ to help pass bill
  • Administrative wing had sent out circular on guideline for removing lawmaker presiding over committee
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 1:27am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

James To (centre) presides over the bills committee meetings but there is a push on to have him removed. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.