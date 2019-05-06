James To (centre) presides over the bills committee meetings but there is a push on to have him removed. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers warn of legal action over controversial extradition bill
- Pan-democrats say Legco secretariat has been turned into ‘political goons’ to help pass bill
- Administrative wing had sent out circular on guideline for removing lawmaker presiding over committee
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
James To (centre) presides over the bills committee meetings but there is a push on to have him removed. Photo: Felix Wong