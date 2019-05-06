Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun has been sentenced to eight months’ jail. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Prison authority rejects lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun’s bid to attend Legislative Council’s meetings while serving his jail sentence
- Authority does not have legal obligation to help Shiu perform legislative duties, sources say
- Shiu has been in custodial ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital since April 25, after spending one night in jail
Topic | Occupy Central
