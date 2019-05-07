Chief Executive Carrie Lam arriving for an Exco meeting on Tuesday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill, but government will hear public concerns
- The chief executive says security minister John Lee and justice minister Teresa Cheng will address public doubts on Tuesday afternoon
- Lam also softens her tone from last week, saying she is willing to talk to opposition lawmakers, but there will still be no changes to the bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Carrie Lam said picking a chairman was a simple matter – but it could not be done. Photo: Felix Wong
Don’t hold up extradition bill any longer, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and former Legco president Jasper Tsang urge opposition lawmakers
- Lawmakers set to resume voting process on April 30 to pick chairman of committee that will vet controversial bill
- Democrats filibustered at the first committee meeting and were expected to continue to do so
