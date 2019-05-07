Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Legislative Council Kenneth Chen, meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Legco secretary general sidesteps calls to resign over removal of pan-democrat bills committee chairman, insisting he did everything by the book
- Kenneth Chen is under pressure from the opposition, who accuse him of acting outside his authority, in helping pro-Beijing camp unseat James To
- A petition calling on Chen to resign had been signed by 20,000 people as of Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam arriving for an Exco meeting on Tuesday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill, but government will hear public concerns
- The chief executive says security minister John Lee and justice minister Teresa Cheng will address public doubts on Tuesday afternoon
- Lam also softens her tone from last week, saying she is willing to talk to opposition lawmakers, but there will still be no changes to the bill
