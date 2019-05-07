Channels

Secretary General of the Secretariat of the Legislative Council Kenneth Chen, meets the media on Tuesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Legco secretary general sidesteps calls to resign over removal of pan-democrat bills committee chairman, insisting he did everything by the book

  • Kenneth Chen is under pressure from the opposition, who accuse him of acting outside his authority, in helping pro-Beijing camp unseat James To
  • A petition calling on Chen to resign had been signed by 20,000 people as of Tuesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 2:45pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 2:51pm, 7 May, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam arriving for an Exco meeting on Tuesday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill, but government will hear public concerns

  • The chief executive says security minister John Lee and justice minister Teresa Cheng will address public doubts on Tuesday afternoon
  • Lam also softens her tone from last week, saying she is willing to talk to opposition lawmakers, but there will still be no changes to the bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 11:46am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 7 May, 2019

