Tanya Chan’s sentencing was adjourned to June 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong democrat Tanya Chan, awaiting sentence over Occupy protest role, recovering after brain tumour removed
- Chan was found guilty on public nuisance charges in April over her role in 2014 pro-democracy protests
- Her sentencing was deferred to June, to deal with the medical issue
Benny Tai has been jailed for 16 months on public nuisance offences. Photo: Robert Ng
Rival alumni groups in fight over whether jailed Occupy co-founder Benny Tai should be sacked from post at University of Hong Kong
- 29 alumni urge HKU to immediately launch a disciplinary inquiry against Tai for advocating civil disobedience ‘in the disguise of an academic’
- In response, others launch petition urging university to defer any investigation until all court proceedings are completed
