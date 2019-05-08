Police confront protesters in Mong Kok during a clash over illegal food stalls during the three-day Lunar New Year holiday in February 2016. Photo: Edward Wong
Pro-independence Taiwanese party broadcasts recording of woman claiming to be Hong Kong localist who fled the city ahead of Mong Kok riot trial
- The audio recording of a woman claiming to be Lee Sin-yi, who skipped bail in 2017 while awaiting trial, was broadcast online by the Taiwan Statebuilding Party
- Causeway Bay bookseller Lam Wing-kee, who recently left Hong Kong for Taiwan, also appeared on the show
Topic | Hong Kong localism and independence
