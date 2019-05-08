In the video, Law Chi-ping rises from her wheelchair when she hears the national anthem. Photo: Handout
Veterans’ group calls on four opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong to apologise over comments about elderly woman in wheelchair featured in national anthem video
- Clip shows 89-year-old woman rising from her wheelchair as she hears March of the Volunteers
- Veterans’ association of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of Dongjiang Column ‘severely condemns’ four legislators
