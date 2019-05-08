Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

In the video, Law Chi-ping rises from her wheelchair when she hears the national anthem. Photo: Handout
Politics

Veterans’ group calls on four opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong to apologise over comments about elderly woman in wheelchair featured in national anthem video

  • Clip shows 89-year-old woman rising from her wheelchair as she hears March of the Volunteers
  • Veterans’ association of the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of Dongjiang Column ‘severely condemns’ four legislators
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 7:07pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:07pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

In the video, Law Chi-ping rises from her wheelchair when she hears the national anthem. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.