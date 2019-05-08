Lee Jark-pui, chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce –Hong Kong in February 2005.
International Chamber of Commerce – Hong Kong calls on government to halt extradition bill, saying global companies may be pushed to other Asian cities
- Government urged to suspend bill until a proper public consultation is held
- Lee Jark-pui worries about city’s reputation as global business centre
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lee Jark-pui, chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce –Hong Kong in February 2005.