Federica Mogherini, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, on April 10. Photo: Reuters
European Union says erosion of civil and political rights in Hong Kong in 2018 earned ‘unprecedented’ concern from foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
- Federica Mogherini warned of threats to journalists and narrowing political space
- Hong Kong government and Beijing tell EU not to interfere in internal matters
Topic | Hong Kong political reform
Federica Mogherini, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a summit in Brussels, Belgium, on April 10. Photo: Reuters