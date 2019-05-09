Lawmaker Claudia Mo is escorted out of the Legislative Council after accusing Chief Executive Carrie Lam of lying. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accuses opponents of ‘talking trash’, as seven thrown out of meeting for saying she lied about controversial extradition bill
- Question-and-answer session at Legco turns ugly as chief executive defends fugitive transfer plan
- Lam also claims that China’s omission from original agreement had nothing to do with concerns over mainland legal system
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lawmaker Claudia Mo is escorted out of the Legislative Council after accusing Chief Executive Carrie Lam of lying. Photo: Sam Tsang