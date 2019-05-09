Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lawmaker Claudia Mo is escorted out of the Legislative Council after accusing Chief Executive Carrie Lam of lying. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accuses opponents of ‘talking trash’, as seven thrown out of meeting for saying she lied about controversial extradition bill

  • Question-and-answer session at Legco turns ugly as chief executive defends fugitive transfer plan
  • Lam also claims that China’s omission from original agreement had nothing to do with concerns over mainland legal system
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 3:05pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 3:36pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lawmaker Claudia Mo is escorted out of the Legislative Council after accusing Chief Executive Carrie Lam of lying. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.