Lew Mon-hung said his original acquittal for fraud proved his innocence. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Controversial Hong Kong businessman ‘Dream Bear’ Lew Mon-hung loses final appeal over conviction for perverting course of justice
- Lew was found guilty in 2016 of trying to stop a fraud probe into him
- He had written letters to the city’s leader and anti-corruption chief threatening to detonate political bomb
Topic | Hong Kong courts
