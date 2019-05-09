Raymond Chan protests against Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a debate on the contentious extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tempers flare over controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong’s legislature as opposition lawmakers shout a profanity and call city leader Carrie Lam a liar
- Legislative Council president Andrew Leung demands the removal of six lawmakers, including Claudia Mo who said Lam was ‘lying through her teeth’
- Row erupts as Lam issues strongly-worded defence of extradition proposal, which will allow transfer of fugitives to any jurisdictions Hong Kong lacks a deal with – including mainland China
