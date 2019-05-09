Channels

Wong, with Civic Party lawmaker Jeremy Tam, also said she was picked on for not signing the form. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Security guard accuses her bosses at Hong Kong’s legislature of making staff declare their political allegiance

  • Woman said she and other guards were asked by management to fill in a form to indicate whether they were in ‘blue’ or ‘yellow’ camps
  • Legco president Andrew Leung pledges to treat complaint ‘with utmost seriousness’
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:27pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:16pm, 9 May, 2019

Raymond Chan protests against Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a debate on the contentious extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tempers flare over controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong’s legislature as opposition lawmakers shout a profanity and call city leader Carrie Lam a liar

  • Legislative Council president Andrew Leung demands the removal of six lawmakers, including Claudia Mo who said Lam was ‘lying through her teeth’
  • Row erupts as Lam issues strongly-worded defence of extradition proposal, which will allow transfer of fugitives to any jurisdictions Hong Kong lacks a deal with – including mainland China
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:19pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 9 May, 2019

