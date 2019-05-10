Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A contentious extradition bill would allow case-by-case transfers of fugitives between Hong Kong and jurisdictions it lacks a long-term agreement with, including mainland China. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: Only China’s supreme court should be able to request transfer of fugitives, says lawmaker

  • Financial services sector legislator Christopher Cheung argues China’s rule of law weakens as it reaches provincial and municipal levels
  • Cheung had earlier suggested narrowing scope of offences to those entailing a minimum prison sentence of seven to 10 years
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:33pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 12:37pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A contentious extradition bill would allow case-by-case transfers of fugitives between Hong Kong and jurisdictions it lacks a long-term agreement with, including mainland China. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.