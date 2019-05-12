Hilton Cheong-Leen was a member of the Urban Council and the Legislative Council. Photo: Handout
The ‘mayor of Hong Kong’ whose fight for child education forever changed the way the city’s young learn
- Today we continue our series on veteran Hongkongers whose personal history has been interwoven with that of the city since the second world war. In this Lessons from the Past report, Gary Cheung features former chairman of the defunct Urban Council, Hilton Cheong-Leen, who fought for compulsory education and constitutional reform in the 1960s and 1970s
Topic | History
Hilton Cheong-Leen was a member of the Urban Council and the Legislative Council. Photo: Handout