Taiwanese voters will head to the polls in January, in an election that Hong Kong government supporters have said is affecting the extradition debate. Photo: Tyrone Siu
Taiwanese politics colours fraught extradition row, but Hong Kong officials push on
- Taipei, which looked set to gain from proposed legal tweaks, has said it wants no part in it
- Government supporters have accused its pro-independence government of playing politics
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Taiwanese voters will head to the polls in January, in an election that Hong Kong government supporters have said is affecting the extradition debate. Photo: Tyrone Siu