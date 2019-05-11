Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
Lawmaker injured in Legislative Council clash as battle over contentious Hong Kong extradition bill turns ugly
- Pan-democrat Gary Fan collapses as rival politicians push and shove each other near Legco meeting room
- Groups trying to hold separate hearings into controversial proposal
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
Police said 1,250 people joined the protest at its peak. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than 1,200 protesters join rally outside Hong Kong’s legislature ahead of showdown meeting over controversial extradition bill
- Rally held ahead of Legco meeting at which two rival camps will fight for control of a committee vetting the bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police said 1,250 people joined the protest at its peak. Photo: Dickson Lee