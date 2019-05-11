Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Lawmaker injured in Legislative Council clash as battle over contentious Hong Kong extradition bill turns ugly

  • Pan-democrat Gary Fan collapses as rival politicians push and shove each other near Legco meeting room
  • Groups trying to hold separate hearings into controversial proposal
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:01am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 11:32am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police said 1,250 people joined the protest at its peak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

More than 1,200 protesters join rally outside Hong Kong’s legislature ahead of showdown meeting over controversial extradition bill

  • Rally held ahead of Legco meeting at which two rival camps will fight for control of a committee vetting the bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Martin Choi  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 12:31am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 1:54am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police said 1,250 people joined the protest at its peak. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.