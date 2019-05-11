Channels

Opponents of the extradition bill cite concerns that Hongkongers might not get a fair trial in mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Mainland Chinese officials come out in support of Hong Kong’s controversial extradition law

  • ‘It not only ought to be done, but also ought to be done early,’ says Basic Law Committee vice-chairman
  • Bill’s backers cite Basic Law stipulation of judicial cooperation with other parts of China, saying that applies to Taiwan too
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 6:55pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 6:55pm, 11 May, 2019

Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong’s contentious extradition bill stalled again as Legco committee meeting is adjourned after lawmakers clash

  • Rival groups attempt to hold separate hearings into controversial proposal
  • Pan-democrat Gary Fan collapses as politicians push and shove each other near Legco meeting room
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Su Xinqi  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 11:01am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 11 May, 2019

