Mainland Chinese officials come out in support of Hong Kong’s controversial extradition law
- ‘It not only ought to be done, but also ought to be done early,’ says Basic Law Committee vice-chairman
- Bill’s backers cite Basic Law stipulation of judicial cooperation with other parts of China, saying that applies to Taiwan too
Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s contentious extradition bill stalled again as Legco committee meeting is adjourned after lawmakers clash
- Rival groups attempt to hold separate hearings into controversial proposal
- Pan-democrat Gary Fan collapses as politicians push and shove each other near Legco meeting room
Legislator Abraham Razack is surrounded by lawmakers and the media in chaotic scenes inside the Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So