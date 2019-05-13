Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Abraham Razack surrounded by other legislators during the bills committee meeting on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Political storm over controversial Hong Kong extradition bill set to escalate as pro-government lawmakers consider bypassing committee stage

  • Pro-government lawmakers considering an unprecedented move to bypass normal vetting procedures
  • Sources say the most extreme situation could see the bill being sent straight to the full council for debate and a vote
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:00am, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 8:37am, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Abraham Razack surrounded by other legislators during the bills committee meeting on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters have come out against the extradition proposal, saying it could open the door to political prosecutions of Hongkongers in mainland China. Photo: AFP
Politics

Former Hong Kong officials Chris Patten and Anson Chan contradict Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s claim that mainland China was not deliberately excluded as a destination for fugitive transfers

  • The city’s leader has said the mainland was never deliberately excluded from Hong Kong’s extradition laws before the city returned to Chinese rule
  • The city’s last colonial governor and his deputy say that is false
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:25pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters have come out against the extradition proposal, saying it could open the door to political prosecutions of Hongkongers in mainland China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.