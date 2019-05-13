Abraham Razack surrounded by other legislators during the bills committee meeting on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Political storm over controversial Hong Kong extradition bill set to escalate as pro-government lawmakers consider bypassing committee stage
- Pro-government lawmakers considering an unprecedented move to bypass normal vetting procedures
- Sources say the most extreme situation could see the bill being sent straight to the full council for debate and a vote
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters have come out against the extradition proposal, saying it could open the door to political prosecutions of Hongkongers in mainland China. Photo: AFP
Former Hong Kong officials Chris Patten and Anson Chan contradict Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s claim that mainland China was not deliberately excluded as a destination for fugitive transfers
- The city’s leader has said the mainland was never deliberately excluded from Hong Kong’s extradition laws before the city returned to Chinese rule
- The city’s last colonial governor and his deputy say that is false
