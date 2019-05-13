Hong Kong politics descended into chaos on Saturday as rival lawmakers clashed during a bills committee meeting. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong extradition bill: lawmaker offers task force compromise after pro-establishment camp threat to force bill to full vote
- Peace offering comes from Paul Tse who is likely to chair committee that could scrutinise the bill
- Bipartisan group would contain lawmakers who have legal backgrounds and can discuss matters ‘rationally’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Abraham Razack surrounded by other legislators during the bills committee meeting on Saturday. Photo: Winson Wong
Political storm over controversial Hong Kong extradition bill set to escalate as pro-government lawmakers consider bypassing committee stage
- Pro-government lawmakers considering an unprecedented move to bypass normal vetting procedures
- Sources say the most extreme situation could see the bill being sent straight to the full council for debate and a vote
