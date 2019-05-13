Chan Tong-kai, who was jailed for 29 months for money laundering, and who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his pregnant girlfriend while on holiday there. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong extradition law expert says collecting evidence overseas for use in local courts can be done, contrary to justice minister’s recent comments
- Former senior prosecutor Michael Blanchflower says it is the weight of evidence that is important, not where it comes from
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng had earlier shot down proposals to extend the power of courts to adjudicate overseas as ‘impracticable’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
