Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chan Tong-kai, who was jailed for 29 months for money laundering, and who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his pregnant girlfriend while on holiday there. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong extradition law expert says collecting evidence overseas for use in local courts can be done, contrary to justice minister’s recent comments

  • Former senior prosecutor Michael Blanchflower says it is the weight of evidence that is important, not where it comes from
  • Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng had earlier shot down proposals to extend the power of courts to adjudicate overseas as ‘impracticable’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 10:47pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 11:10pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai, who was jailed for 29 months for money laundering, and who is wanted in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his pregnant girlfriend while on holiday there. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.