Lawmakers Tommy Cheung, Alice Mak, Martin Liao, and Gary Chan address the media after another meeting fails to break the deadlock over the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y Cheng
Politics

Beijing flexes its muscles over controversial Hong Kong extradition bill as city affairs chief Zhang Xiaoming calls for rational debate on subject

  • Residents urged not to pay attention to rumours spread by opponents of new legislation
  • But two sides again fail to break deadlock after short meeting
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Su Xinqi  

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 12:04pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 6:03pm, 16 May, 2019

Lawmakers Tommy Cheung, Alice Mak, Martin Liao, and Gary Chan address the media after another meeting fails to break the deadlock over the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y Cheng
Lee Cheuk-yan, in yellow shirt, and Martin Lee Chu-ming, in beige shirt, at a rally in Hong Kong on April 28 opposing the extradition bill. Both men were part of a delegation testifying in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong extradition opponents take their case to the US Congress

  • Delegation warns of dire consequences and seeks immediate action to help derail extradition bill
  • Testimony is part of a campaign that will include a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Nectar Gan

Nectar Gan  

Published: 6:13am, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:14am, 16 May, 2019

Lee Cheuk-yan, in yellow shirt, and Martin Lee Chu-ming, in beige shirt, at a rally in Hong Kong on April 28 opposing the extradition bill. Both men were part of a delegation testifying in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
