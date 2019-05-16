Lawmakers Tommy Cheung, Alice Mak, Martin Liao, and Gary Chan address the media after another meeting fails to break the deadlock over the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y Cheng
Beijing flexes its muscles over controversial Hong Kong extradition bill as city affairs chief Zhang Xiaoming calls for rational debate on subject
- Residents urged not to pay attention to rumours spread by opponents of new legislation
- But two sides again fail to break deadlock after short meeting
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lee Cheuk-yan, in yellow shirt, and Martin Lee Chu-ming, in beige shirt, at a rally in Hong Kong on April 28 opposing the extradition bill. Both men were part of a delegation testifying in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong extradition opponents take their case to the US Congress
- Delegation warns of dire consequences and seeks immediate action to help derail extradition bill
- Testimony is part of a campaign that will include a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
