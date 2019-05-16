Channels

The runway project needs more sand. The local government thinks it has found the solution. Photo: Martin Chan
Politics

Hong Kong airport’s third runway project to get help with sand supplies from Guangdong and Guangxi provinces, city leader Carrie Lam says

  • Chief executive announces mainland Chinese help for project, which was delayed for four months by the suspension of sand supplies and bad weather
  • But legislator notes lack of details given about the plan
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 7:38pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 7:39pm, 16 May, 2019

The runway project needs more sand. The local government thinks it has found the solution. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan is confident of the city’s status in the battle for the skies under China’s Greater Bay Area. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s status as global aviation hub in Greater Bay Area unbeatable even with Shenzhen as rival, finance chief Paul Chan says

  • Finance secretary says authorities are pushing for value-added air cargo and logistics businesses
  • He allays fears about competition from neighbouring city, saying it’s up to Hong Kong to figure out what works best
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 8 May, 2019

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan is confident of the city's status in the battle for the skies under China's Greater Bay Area. Photo: Dickson Lee
