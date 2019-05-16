The budget was passed by a vote of 44 to 15. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s budget for 2019-20 passed comfortably in Legco, despite opposition objections and criticisms of a lack of vision
- The budget was passed by 44 to 15 after 50 hours of debate, with five pan-democrats voting with the government
- All 56 amendments put forward by the pan-democrats were rejected, including one that sought to cut Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s salary
Topic | Hong Kong Budget 2019-2020
The budget was passed by a vote of 44 to 15. Photo: Dickson Lee