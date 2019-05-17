Chief Executive Carrie Lam has told key aides her governance and credibility are on the line but can she walk away from the worst political crisis since she took office two years ago? Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong extradition bill: how murder of a pregnant woman, the US-China trade war and a determined leader have cranked up the heat in city’s political arena
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam has told key aides her governance and credibility are on the line, but can she walk away from the worst political crisis since she took office two years ago?
- Sparks have flown as lawmakers try to wrest control of a committee to scrutinise a contentious bill that would allow the transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions Hong Kong has no current extradition deal with – including mainland China
A security officer tries to stop reporters from entering the bills committee meeting. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill explained: how did we get into this mess and what happens next?
- The impasse in the Legislative Council means pro-establishment lawmakers are looking at radical options to make the bill law
- Politicians on both sides have proposed solutions and time is running out if government’s July deadline is to be met
