Martin Liao has also been involved in attempts to break the deadlock surrounding the extradition bill. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Lawmaker caught expressing fear of upsetting Beijing over possible delays to national anthem bill in Hong Kong
- Martin Liao’s unguarded comments picked up by meeting room microphone he thought was switched off
- The pro-establishment politician made the remarks during a personal conversation with Horace Cheung
Topic | Chinese national anthem
