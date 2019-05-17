Opposition to the bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legco. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong lashes out at international critics of contentious extradition bill and vows to ‘take them on all the way’
- Liaison office director Wang Zhimin categorically rules out any alternative or amendment to bill which would allow transfer of suspects to jurisdictions with which city does not have an extradition deal – including mainland China
- Wang singles out US Consul General Kurt Tong and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and accuses Western powers of ganging up on China
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Opposition to the bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legco. Photo: Felix Wong