Participants at the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong LGBT community calls on government to follow Taiwan’s lead on legalising same-sex marriage, but equality watchdog rejects move
- Newly appointed chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission says jurisdictions are different and a measured approach is preferred locally
- Campaigners however argue that he has a duty to speak out against conservative voices in city
