Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Participants at the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong LGBT community calls on government to follow Taiwan’s lead on legalising same-sex marriage, but equality watchdog rejects move

  • Newly appointed chairman of the Equal Opportunities Commission says jurisdictions are different and a measured approach is preferred locally
  • Campaigners however argue that he has a duty to speak out against conservative voices in city
Topic |   LGBTI
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Published: 10:56am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:34am, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Participants at the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.