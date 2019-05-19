Channels

Tara Joseph heads up the American Chamber of Commerce, the biggest international business chamber in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong’s extradition proposal could undermine rule of law and competitiveness, says Tara Joseph of the American Chamber of Commerce

  • Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, calls on government to withdraw controversial legislation
  • She says it could put off investors and damage the city’s reputation for the rule of law
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:00am, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 8:18am, 19 May, 2019

Tara Joseph heads up the American Chamber of Commerce, the biggest international business chamber in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Jimmy Kwok, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, says his organisation will not oppose the new legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: Beijing’s demand for unity ‘will force’ business sector to back controversial proposal

  • Industry boss says they will not stand in the way of controversial proposals following plea for support from Beijing’s top representative in the city
  • Senior church figure calls on politicians to listen to some of the public’s ‘deep worries’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:26pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:48pm, 18 May, 2019

Jimmy Kwok, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, says his organisation will not oppose the new legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
