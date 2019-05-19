Tara Joseph heads up the American Chamber of Commerce, the biggest international business chamber in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s extradition proposal could undermine rule of law and competitiveness, says Tara Joseph of the American Chamber of Commerce
- Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce, calls on government to withdraw controversial legislation
- She says it could put off investors and damage the city’s reputation for the rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Jimmy Kwok, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, says his organisation will not oppose the new legislation. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong extradition bill: Beijing’s demand for unity ‘will force’ business sector to back controversial proposal
- Industry boss says they will not stand in the way of controversial proposals following plea for support from Beijing’s top representative in the city
- Senior church figure calls on politicians to listen to some of the public’s ‘deep worries’
