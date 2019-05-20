Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tara Joseph says Hong Kong has already lost out to Singapore in enticing multinational firms. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong’s special status must remain a shield for the city as US-China trade war intensifies, says American Chamber of Commerce chief Tara Joseph

  • AmCham president warns any change to US-Hong Kong Policy Act would be damaging
  • She says biggest risk for city is whether there is belief that Hong Kong’s valued rule of law is slipping
Topic |   US Politics
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 6:30am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 6:42am, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tara Joseph says Hong Kong has already lost out to Singapore in enticing multinational firms. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

The spoils of trade war: Asia’s winners and losers in US-China clash

  • Tiger economies like Hong Kong will feel bite from trade war, but as US tariffs push up cost of Chinese products, Asia’s low-cost manufacturers stand to gain
  • Still, it’s a fleeting victory – in the long term, everyone’s a loser
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Meaghan Tobin  

John Power  

Published: 7:00am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.