Tara Joseph says Hong Kong has already lost out to Singapore in enticing multinational firms. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s special status must remain a shield for the city as US-China trade war intensifies, says American Chamber of Commerce chief Tara Joseph
- AmCham president warns any change to US-Hong Kong Policy Act would be damaging
- She says biggest risk for city is whether there is belief that Hong Kong’s valued rule of law is slipping
Topic | US Politics
Tara Joseph says Hong Kong has already lost out to Singapore in enticing multinational firms. Photo: Nora Tam
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP
The spoils of trade war: Asia’s winners and losers in US-China clash
- Tiger economies like Hong Kong will feel bite from trade war, but as US tariffs push up cost of Chinese products, Asia’s low-cost manufacturers stand to gain
- Still, it’s a fleeting victory – in the long term, everyone’s a loser
Topic | US-China trade war
Vietnamese employees weld at a car plant in Hai Duong. The country stands to gain from the US-China trade war. Photo: AFP