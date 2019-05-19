As US-China trade war intensifies, Hong Kong faces rough ride on its way to becoming hi-tech research hub for Beijing’s Greater Bay Area project
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
As US-China trade war intensifies, Hong Kong faces rough ride on its way to becoming hi-tech research hub for Beijing’s Greater Bay Area project
- Despite domestic troubles, city leader Carrie Lam managed to travel to bay area cities to seek more future cooperation
- US and China are now at war over more than just tariffs, and a key battlefield is technology
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.