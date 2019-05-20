Tam Yiu-chung is the city’s only representative to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Photo: Sam Tsang
To set minds at ease, limit retroactive effect of controversial extradition bill and cover only serious crimes, Hong Kong’s sole NPCSC delegate says
- Tam Yiu-chung also supports skipping bills committee scrutiny in the legislature, and taking the matter to the full council
- He says while some countries have clauses in their deals with the mainland to protect their citizens, this will be ‘too complicated’ for the city
Carrie Lam (left) with Regina Ip, who says the government should learn from the controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong residents being misled by extradition bill detractors, says former security chief Regina Ip, warning of possible US sanctions if contentious law is passed
- Ip says government underestimated opposition to the bill and calls for it to be passed through Hong Kong’s legislature as soon as possible
- Opposition to bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legislative Council and posed the worst political crisis for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration
