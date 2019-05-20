Lee described the government’s move as a “difficult decision”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s controversial fugitive bill to skip Legislative Council scrutiny panel, says Secretary for Security John Lee
- Government says proposal will go straight to full council
- Attempts to start bills committee proceedings have been fraught, with one meeting descending into scuffles
Carrie Lam (left) with Regina Ip, who says the government should learn from the controversy. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong residents being misled by extradition bill detractors, says former security chief Regina Ip, warning of possible US sanctions if contentious law is passed
- Ip says government underestimated opposition to the bill and calls for it to be passed through Hong Kong’s legislature as soon as possible
- Opposition to bill has triggered unprecedented clashes in Legislative Council and posed the worst political crisis for Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s administration
