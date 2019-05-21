Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before an Executive Council meeting in Tamar on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends Beijing’s involvement in extradition bill row, pointing out foreign powers ‘escalated’ controversy
- Chief executive says mainland involvement was only natural after unnamed foreign powers ‘escalated’ the controversy
- She adds that critics seized a chance to attack the mainland’s courts and human rights record
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press before an Executive Council meeting in Tamar on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Lee described the government’s move as a “difficult decision”. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government to take drastic step in fast-tracking controversial fugitive bill
- Government says proposal will go straight to full council
- Attempts to start bills committee proceedings have been fraught, with one meeting descending into scuffles
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Lee described the government’s move as a “difficult decision”. Photo: Nora Tam