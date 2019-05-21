Vice-Premier Han Zheng meets a visiting delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Hong Kong Commercial Daily
Beijing steps up support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam over controversial extradition bill as Vice-Premier Han Zheng weighs in with ‘complete support’ for amendments
- Han Zheng, China’s point man on Hong Kong and Macau affairs, says proposed amendments will help city to demonstrate rule of law and justice
- Vice-premier urges different sectors in Hong Kong to support bill
Tam Yiu-chung is the city’s only representative to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Photo: Sam Tsang
To set minds at ease, limit retroactive effect of controversial extradition bill and cover only serious crimes, Hong Kong’s sole NPCSC delegate says
- Tam Yiu-chung also supports skipping bills committee scrutiny in the legislature, and taking the matter to the full council
- He says while some countries have clauses in their deals with the mainland to protect their citizens, this will be ‘too complicated’ for the city
