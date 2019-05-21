Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Vice-Premier Han Zheng meets a visiting delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Hong Kong Commercial Daily
Politics

Beijing steps up support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam over controversial extradition bill as Vice-Premier Han Zheng weighs in with ‘complete support’ for amendments

  • Han Zheng, China’s point man on Hong Kong and Macau affairs, says proposed amendments will help city to demonstrate rule of law and justice
  • Vice-premier urges different sectors in Hong Kong to support bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 5:45pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 6:34pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vice-Premier Han Zheng meets a visiting delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Hong Kong Commercial Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tam Yiu-chung is the city’s only representative to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

To set minds at ease, limit retroactive effect of controversial extradition bill and cover only serious crimes, Hong Kong’s sole NPCSC delegate says

  • Tam Yiu-chung also supports skipping bills committee scrutiny in the legislature, and taking the matter to the full council
  • He says while some countries have clauses in their deals with the mainland to protect their citizens, this will be ‘too complicated’ for the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 2:06pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 3:44pm, 20 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tam Yiu-chung is the city’s only representative to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.