Members of the Hong Kong National Party attend a public forum in 2017, before it was banned. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong National Party waives right to legally challenge ban, paving way for more government crackdowns on independence groups
- Founder Andy Chan says high costs and slim chance of victory not worth the effort, citing little faith in judicial system
- With closing of this chapter, authorities can now target other similar groups
Topic | Hong Kong National Party ban
Ray Wong appears at Kowloon City Court in April 2016. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong fugitives wanted over Mong Kok riots granted asylum in Germany where they have been in hiding since skipping bail almost two years ago
- Ray Wong and Alan Li fled in 2017 after unrest that left 130 people injured
- Pair were members of localist group Hong Kong Indigenous, whose spokesman Edward Leung was jailed for six years
Topic | Mong Kok riot
