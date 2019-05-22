Hong Kong is the only place in China where a large commemorative event is held to mark June 4. Photo: Dickson Lee
Five-year-high turnout expected at Hong Kong vigil to mark 30th anniversary of Tiananmen crackdown as contentious extradition bill adds fuel to fire
- Hong Kong topic is not totally unrelated to June 4 commemoration, an organiser says
- Organisers confident crowd will beat that of 2014 when 180,000 showed up to mark 25th anniversary of crackdown
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
