Jonathan Choi (left) with Wang Yang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Top Chinese official Wang Yang tells Hong Kong business delegation to prepare for lengthy trade war with US but to join forces with mainland enterprises
- Wang Yang, the country’s No 4 official, meets delegation from Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Beijing
- According to delegation leader, Wang said Chinese enterprises would like to go abroad for development and Hong Kong firms should join with them
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China needs to own its own intellectual property. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for self-reliance as China grapples with long-term US challenge of trade war and ban on Huawei and other technology manufacturers
- Chinese president uses three-day trip to Jiangxi to drive home importance of indigenous technology and resources
- Analyst says two countries could be at odds well after the next decade
