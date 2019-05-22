Channels

Jonathan Choi (left) with Wang Yang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Politics

Top Chinese official Wang Yang tells Hong Kong business delegation to prepare for lengthy trade war with US but to join forces with mainland enterprises

  • Wang Yang, the country’s No 4 official, meets delegation from Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Beijing
  • According to delegation leader, Wang said Chinese enterprises would like to go abroad for development and Hong Kong firms should join with them
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 10:26pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 22 May, 2019

