Ray Wong and Alan Li face charges in relation to the Mong Kok riot of 2016. Photo: Handout
China tells Germany to ‘stop meddling’ after reports of Hong Kong separatists’ asylum
- Pro-independence activists Ray Wong and Alan Li, who face charges over the Mong Kok riot, have reportedly been granted refugee status in Germany
- Beijing urges Berlin to ‘respect the rule of law and judiciary of Hong Kong’
Topic | Mong Kok riot
Ray Wong and Alan Li face charges in relation to the Mong Kok riot of 2016. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong extradition bill: city’s leader hints that only requests from China’s top court or prosecutor will be accepted
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she hopes for ‘positive response’
- Leader also blasts pan-democrats for double-standards on foreign intervention
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang