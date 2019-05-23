Channels

Ray Wong and Alan Li face charges in relation to the Mong Kok riot of 2016. Photo: Handout
Politics

China tells Germany to ‘stop meddling’ after reports of Hong Kong separatists’ asylum

  • Pro-independence activists Ray Wong and Alan Li, who face charges over the Mong Kok riot, have reportedly been granted refugee status in Germany
  • Beijing urges Berlin to ‘respect the rule of law and judiciary of Hong Kong’
Topic |   Mong Kok riot
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 5:46pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 5:58pm, 23 May, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a question and answer session in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong extradition bill: city’s leader hints that only requests from China’s top court or prosecutor will be accepted

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she hopes for ‘positive response’
  • Leader also blasts pan-democrats for double-standards on foreign intervention
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Kimmy Chung  

Tony Cheung  

Published: 2:09pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:20pm, 22 May, 2019

