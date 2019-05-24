The Tiananmen Square crackdown is remembered annually in Hong Kong by a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Photo: Robert Ng
How Hong Kong activists helped fund Chinese dissidents and pro-democracy activists caught up in Tiananmen Square crackdown
- Hong Kong Federation of Students raised money for those in jail, helped others start businesses and funded Operation Yellow Bird, which smuggled about 150 dissidents out of China
- Among those who received help was dissident Liu Xiaobo, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010 and died in custody seven years later
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
The Tiananmen Square crackdown is remembered annually in Hong Kong by a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park. Photo: Robert Ng
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Why Tiananmen Square protests still cast shadow over Hong Kong politics after 30 years
- Scale and nature of crackdown changed everything for Hong Kong, ending talk of developing democracy, and an open election of city’s leader
- Differences between Beijing and Hong Kong’s pan-democratic camp might have been gradually settled, if not for June 4, academic says
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown 30th anniversary
Illustration: Kaliz Lee