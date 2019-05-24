Albert Chen says he no longer insists on his counterproposal, noting the scepticism of Beijing, which views it as a challenge to its sovereignty. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong extradition law: Beijing-friendly legal heavyweight Albert Chen breaks silence to call for extra safeguards on contentious proposal
- Chen had earlier cast doubts over proposal to amend city’s extradition laws which would allow transfer of fugitives to jurisdictions which Hong Kong lacks a deal with, including mainland China
- Government should still explore improvements to current proposal such as empowering local courts to hand over fugitives only to jurisdictions which could provide fair trial, legal scholar said
