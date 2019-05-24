Health chief Sophia Chan arrives for the meeting on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government gathers 100 officials in meeting to build united front behind its controversial extradition bill
- Special meeting hosted by No 2 official involved ministers, permanent secretaries and their deputies
- Source also reveals city chief has told ministers to avoid unnecessary personal leave before the bill passes
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Health chief Sophia Chan arrives for the meeting on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
David Pannick has represented the Hong Kong government in nine judicial review cases. Photo: SCMP
Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau wins permission to hire top British human rights lawyer David Pannick in court fight against controversial Hong Kong extradition bill
- Pannick, who specialises in public law, has also represented Hong Kong government in a number of high-profile constitutional cases
- Lau, jailed in absentia for more than five years in Macau, lodged a judicial challenge against the government in April
Topic | Hong Kong courts
David Pannick has represented the Hong Kong government in nine judicial review cases. Photo: SCMP