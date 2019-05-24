Channels

Health chief Sophia Chan arrives for the meeting on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong government gathers 100 officials in meeting to build united front behind its controversial extradition bill

  • Special meeting hosted by No 2 official involved ministers, permanent secretaries and their deputies
  • Source also reveals city chief has told ministers to avoid unnecessary personal leave before the bill passes
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 12:53pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 1:04pm, 24 May, 2019

David Pannick has represented the Hong Kong government in nine judicial review cases. Photo: SCMP
Law and Crime

Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau wins permission to hire top British human rights lawyer David Pannick in court fight against controversial Hong Kong extradition bill

  • Pannick, who specialises in public law, has also represented Hong Kong government in a number of high-profile constitutional cases
  • Lau, jailed in absentia for more than five years in Macau, lodged a judicial challenge against the government in April
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 8:10pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:23pm, 23 May, 2019

